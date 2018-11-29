Titans' Malcolm Butler: Limited participant Wednesday
Butler (concussion) is listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Butler exited Monday's game against the Texans after sustaining a concussion and is currently in the league's concussion protocol. Even if the 28-year-old returns to full participation over the next couple days, he must still be cleared by an independent neurologist to play this weekend.
More News
-
Titans' Malcolm Butler: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Titans' Malcolm Butler: Leaves with possible concussion•
-
Titans' Malcolm Butler: Records sack, beat for long touchdown•
-
Titans' Malcolm Butler: Picks off pass•
-
Titans' Malcolm Butler: Practicing Monday•
-
Titans' Malcolm Butler: Missing from Tuesday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
It took a while, but Jameis Winston and Lamar Jackson look like reliable Fantasy options for...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Corey Davis' season hasn't been without missteps, but the second-year receiver's breakout will...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Big name running backs are missing across the league in Week 13, which creates league-winning...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...