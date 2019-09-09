Butler recorded two tackles, one interception, which he returned for a touchdown, and one pass defensed in Week 1 against the Browns.

Butler capped off a Week 1 victory for the Titans, picking off Baker Mayfield and returning it 38 yards for a touchdown. He also played a key role in the secondary's strong showing, limiting Baker Mayfield to 285 passing yards on 38 attempts as well as forcing him to commit three turnovers. While Butler posted an up-and-down debut season with the Titans in 2018, he'll look to keep his performance consistent heading into Week 2 against Indianapolis.