Titans' Malcolm Butler: Missing from Tuesday's practice
Butler (undisclosed) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, Travis Haney of The Athletic Nashville reports.
Butler also sat out of Saturday's preseason game against Tampa Bay and missed Monday's practice. The 28-year-old has suited up for all 16 games in each of the last three seasons, and that streak could be in jeopardy. Butler doesn't have to worry about losing a starting job, but he's expected to bolster the Titans' secondary so a serious injury could leave the team scrambling for a replacement.
