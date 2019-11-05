Butler (wrist) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Butler fractured his wrist during Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Panthers and was already considered to be in danger of missing the rest of the season, so the move to IR isn't overly surprising. Adoree' Jackson and LeShaun Sims should be more heavily relied upon at cornerback for the Titans.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories