Butler recorded seven tackles, one tackle for a loss and two interceptions in Week 5 against the Bills.

Butler finished second on the team in tackles, his second highest mark of the season. However, he made his mark on the game with two interceptions, including his first of the campaign. The first came on the Bills' initial offensive possession, which set up a short touchdown drive for the Titans. His second pick came late in the third quarter and he turned up field for a 68-yard return -- setting up another score for Tennessee. Butler has been active in coverage early this season, racking up six passes defended along with 25 tackles across four contests.