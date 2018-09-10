Titans' Malcolm Butler: Picks off pass
Butler intercepted a pass in the endzone in Week 1 against Miami.
Butler had an inconsistent debut, picking off a pass in the end zone intended for Mike Gesicki in the third quarter. However, one quarter later he was beat by Kenny Stills for a 75-yard touchdown down the middle of the field. Despite the misstep, he should make a positive impact on the Titans secondary in his first year with the team, as he has recorded multiple interceptions in each of the past three seasons.
