Butler intercepted a pass in the endzone in Week 1 against Miami.

Butler had an inconsistent debut, picking off a pass in the end zone intended for Mike Gesicki in the third quarter. However, one quarter later he was beat by Kenny Stills for a 75-yard touchdown down the middle of the field. Despite the misstep, he should make a positive impact on the Titans secondary in his first year with the team, as he has recorded multiple interceptions in each of the past three seasons.

More News
Our Latest Stories