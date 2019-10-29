Butler posted a solo tackle, a pass breakup and an interception in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Buccaneers.

Butler accounted for Jameis Winston's second turnover of the first quarter, helping the Titans finish the first frame with a comfortable 14-3 lead. This was Butler's second interception of the season. The 29-year-old corner has been targeted in coverage 6.4 times per game this year, and he's held opposing quarterbacks to a 75.2 passer rating and just one touchdown on those attempts. This is a situation where his real-life value supersedes fantasy purpose.

