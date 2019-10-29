Titans' Malcolm Butler: Picks off Winston
Butler posted a solo tackle, a pass breakup and an interception in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Buccaneers.
Butler accounted for Jameis Winston's second turnover of the first quarter, helping the Titans finish the first frame with a comfortable 14-3 lead. This was Butler's second interception of the season. The 29-year-old corner has been targeted in coverage 6.4 times per game this year, and he's held opposing quarterbacks to a 75.2 passer rating and just one touchdown on those attempts. This is a situation where his real-life value supersedes fantasy purpose.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Best Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 9 WR preview: Sit Fitz
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 9, including...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 8 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 8.
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...