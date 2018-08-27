Titans' Malcolm Butler: Practicing Monday
Butler (undisclosed) participated in Monday's practice, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
Butler was held out of practice for nearly a week with an undisclosed injury, but the time off appears to have helped him. There doesn't appear to be much concern surrounding Butler's health moving forward.
More News
-
Titans' Malcolm Butler: Missing from Tuesday's practice•
-
Malcolm Butler: Set to join Titans•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Butler: Sees just one snap in Super Bowl•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Butler: Full participant Thursday•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Butler: Limited Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Malcolm Butler: Won't participate in Super Bowl Opening Night•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 sleepers for Draft Day
Heath Cummings has 10 sleepers you need to target on Draft Day. Don't sleep on these possible...
-
Drake and Williams pace breakouts
Heath Cummings has 10 breakout candidates to target on Draft Day who could be game changers...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Biggest preseason questions
Our trio of experts take on five of the biggest questions around the Fantasy landscape after...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Biggest Fantasy Football busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Ronald Jones and Allen Robinson...