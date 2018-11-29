Titans' Malcolm Butler: Progressing in concussion protocol
Coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday that Butler (concussion) remains in the concussion protocol but is trending the right way, Travis Haney of The Athletic reports.
Butler is reportedly awaiting final clearance from the league-mandated concussion protocol from the Titans' medical staff, so it would appear that the 28-year-old has already consulted an independent neurologist. The starting cornerback's availability for Sunday's tilt against the Jets is still murky, but it seems that Butler has a good shot to suit up Week 13.
More News
-
Titans' Malcolm Butler: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Titans' Malcolm Butler: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Titans' Malcolm Butler: Leaves with possible concussion•
-
Titans' Malcolm Butler: Records sack, beat for long touchdown•
-
Titans' Malcolm Butler: Picks off pass•
-
Titans' Malcolm Butler: Practicing Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 things to know
It's the most important week of the season. Playoff spots are on the line. Here's what you...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 13 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...