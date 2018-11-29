Coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday that Butler (concussion) remains in the concussion protocol but is trending the right way, Travis Haney of The Athletic reports.

Butler is reportedly awaiting final clearance from the league-mandated concussion protocol from the Titans' medical staff, so it would appear that the 28-year-old has already consulted an independent neurologist. The starting cornerback's availability for Sunday's tilt against the Jets is still murky, but it seems that Butler has a good shot to suit up Week 13.