Butler (quadriceps) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Butler was added to Thursday's injury report as a limited participant, so that he's sitting out practice entirely Friday could hint of a setback. Rookie second-round pick Kristian Fulton will be the favorite to slot into the starting lineup if Butler isn't able to suit up against Jacksonville.