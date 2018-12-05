Titans' Malcolm Butler: Ready to go
Butler (quadricep) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Butler was a full participant in Wednesday's practice after having been limited to begin the week. The 28-year-old is on track to suit up against the Jaguars on Thursday, and will attempt to contain the Cody Kessler-led air attack.
