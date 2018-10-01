Titans' Malcolm Butler: Records sack, beat for long touchdown
Butler recorded 10 tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss Week 4 against the Eagles.
Butler sacked Carson Wentz in the first quarter, blitzing off the edge untouched to record his first sack as a Titan. However, he was beaten by Jordan Matthews for a 56-yard touchdown late in the second quarter, overshadowing his earlier production. Butler has had a rocky start to his tenure with the Titans, with Matthews' touchdown being the second long score he has allowed in four weeks.
