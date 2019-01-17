Titans' Malcolm Butler: Records three interceptions in 2018
Butler tallied 69 tackles (60 solo), including a sack, and 12 passes defensed, including three interceptions, while playing in all 16 games for the Titans in 2018.
Butler had a career-high in tackles in his first year with Tennessee, despite the lowest snap total he's seen in some time. After averaging over a thousand defensive snaps per season the last three years, he only played 836 for the Titans, though he managed to hover around his career averages in most measures. He'll figure to come back as a starting corner once again in 2019 and look to maintain his quality play.
