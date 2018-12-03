Butler tallied six tackles, a pass defensed and interception in Sunday's 26-22 win over the Jets.

Butler picked off an overthrown pass from Josh McCown with 29 seconds remaining in the game to seal the Titans' victory. It was his second interception of the season, but his first since Week 1. His six tackles was also his best mark since Week 4, when he tallied 10 against the Eagles. Butler will look to build on this performance as the Titans take on the Jaguars in Week 14.

More News
Our Latest Stories