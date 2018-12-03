Titans' Malcolm Butler: Seals victory
Butler tallied six tackles, a pass defensed and interception in Sunday's 26-22 win over the Jets.
Butler picked off an overthrown pass from Josh McCown with 29 seconds remaining in the game to seal the Titans' victory. It was his second interception of the season, but his first since Week 1. His six tackles was also his best mark since Week 4, when he tallied 10 against the Eagles. Butler will look to build on this performance as the Titans take on the Jaguars in Week 14.
More News
-
Titans' Malcolm Butler: Cleared to face Jets•
-
Titans' Malcolm Butler: Progressing in concussion protocol•
-
Titans' Malcolm Butler: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Titans' Malcolm Butler: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Titans' Malcolm Butler: Leaves with possible concussion•
-
Titans' Malcolm Butler: Records sack, beat for long touchdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...