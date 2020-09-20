site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Malcolm Butler: Set to play Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 20, 2020
Butler (quadriceps) is active Week 2 against Jacksonville.
Butler missed practice Friday and was considered questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, but it appears he'll give it a go. Should any type of in-game setback occur, rookie Kristian Fulton would be in line to take on extra snaps.
