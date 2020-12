Butler recorded six tackles and one interception in Week 16 against the Packers.

Butler pulled off the rare feat of intercepting Aaron Rodgers for his fourth pick of the season. It came early in the fourth quarter and led to a Tennessee drive that could have tightened the game significantly. Butler continues to play a key role in the team's defense, staying on the field for at least 95 percent of the defensive snaps in every game since Week 6.