Willis will return to a backup role Sunday against the Broncos with Ryan Tannehill (ankle) active for the contest and cleared to start, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

While Tannehill was sidelined for the past two weeks, Willis started but handled little more than a caretaker role while the Titans leaned even more heavily into the Derrick Henry-led ground attack. Willis showed some rushing upside of his own by carrying 13 times for 52 yards in games against the Texans and Chiefs in Weeks 8 and 9, respectively, but he showed little polish as a passer, completing just 11 of 26 attempts for 135 yards and an interception. So long as Tannehill stays healthy the rest of the way, Willis' remaining opportunities this season will likely come in garbage-time situations late in games.