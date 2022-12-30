Coach Mike Vrabel is still deciding whether Willis or Joshua Dobbs will start the regular season finale against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The Titans went with Dobbs against Dallas on Thursday, and the 27-year-old quarterback threw for a respectable 232 yards with one touchdown and two turnovers in the 27-13 loss. Willis is more capable of making plays with his legs, but the rookie third-round pick out of Liberty failed to break triple digits in passing yards in any of his first three NFL starts. Needing a Week 18 win to make the postseason, the Titans will prioritize winning now over any future development, which seems to give Dobbs the inside track given Willis' struggles as a passer to date.