Willis took most of the first-team reps in practice this week and could be on tap for another start Sunday in Kansas City with Ryan Tannehill (ankle) listed as questionable for the contest but uncertain to be available, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Tannehill traveled to Kansas City and is being treated as a game-time decision, Rapoport relays that the quarterback was "very, very limited" in practice this week after sitting out the Titans' Week 8 win over the Texans. While Tannehill plans to do everything he can to play, Rapoport suggests that there's "not a lot of optimism" the veteran signal-caller will be ready to play. With that in mind, Willis may be primed for a second consecutive start, but the Titans would undoubtedly prefer to lean heavily on the Derrick Henry-led ground attack for as long as the game flow allows for it. Even so, keeping pace with the Chiefs' prolific offense won't be an easy task, so if Willis starts, expect him to drop back more frequently than he did last week, when he attempted just 10 passes. While the rookie is unproven as a passer at the NFL, Willis demonstrated elite rushing ability in college and during the preseason, so he could have some intrigue in leagues that start two quarterbacks or have a QB flex lineup spot available. Fantasy managers will still want to have an alternative plan on hand for Willis, however, if Tannehill avoids the inactive list ahead of Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.