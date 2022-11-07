With Ryan Tannehill (ankle) inactive for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs, Willis is in line for his second consecutive start at QB for the Titans, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports.

In last weekend's 17-10 win over the Texans, Willis completed 6-of-10 passing attempts for 55 yards with one interception and no TDs, while adding five carries for 12 yards in a contest in which the Titans leaned heavily on running back Derrick Henry. A similar approach could once again be in order Sunday if game flow allows for it, though Willis should throw more frequently than he did against Houston. With that in mind, the 2022 third-rounder is a speculative fantasy option in Week 9 against the 5-2 Chiefs, but the rookie does at least represent an alternative for those who normally rely on Tannehill or who are seeking short-term help in QB-heavy formats, with six NFL teams currently on bye.