Willis completed four of five passes for 74 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Ravens. He added three rushes for 17 yards.

Willis entered the game in relief of an injured Ryan Tannehill (ankle) early in the fourth quarter and led a comeback effort for the Titans. His stat line looks positive, though he benefitted significantly from a 48-yard catch and run from Tyjae Spears that came almost entirely after the catch. While Willis showed off some ability with his legs, he also took four sacks that ultimately stalled a long drive. The Titans will head into a bye week, which will give Tannehill the opportunity to get healthy. However, it's also possible that Willis or Wil Levis will line up for a Week 8 start against the Falcons.