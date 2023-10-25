Willis is a candidate to see snaps in Sunday's game against Falcons, though the Titans are preparing Will Levis to start and see the bulk of the playing time at quarterback in the expected absence of Ryan Tannehill (ankle), Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Added clarity on the Titans' plans at quarterback should emerge in the coming days, but if Tannehill is indeed ruled out ahead of the Week 8 contest, Tennessee looks as though it'll give Levis the first opportunity to replace the veteran signal-caller. Willis has been active ahead of Levis as the Titans' No. 2 quarterback for each of the team's first six games and has made two appearances, completing four of five pass attempts for 74 yards while adding 17 yards on three carries and taking four sacks. If the Titans do in fact opt for a timeshare arrangement between Levis and Willis in Week 8, the latter could be deployed as more of a change-of-pace option than a traditional pocket passer due to his rushing ability.