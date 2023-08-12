Willis is expected to start Saturday's preseason game versus the Bears, but he'll likely rotate series with Will Levis, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Ryan Tannehill is still viewed as the Titans' starting quarterback, so he'll take a seat for the team's first exhibition contest. In his stead, Willis, a 2022 third-round pick, will take the field first, but he's slated to split work with Levis, a rookie second-round pick. Willis has a high upside, but he struggled in limited action last year, completing just 51 percent of his passes while throwing three picks and zero touchdowns.