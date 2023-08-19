Willis is expected to be under center for the Titans for the entirety of Saturday's exhibition game against the Vikings, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Willis' big workload comes at the expense of Will Levis, who is dealing with a lower body issue. As a result, the second-year signal caller will get an opportunity to showcase his talents for a full game. He completed 16 of 25 passes for 189 yards and one interception in Tennessee's opening preseason contest against the Bears, while adding 22 yards and one touchdown across three carries on the ground. Willis alternated possessions with Levis in that contest.