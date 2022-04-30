The Titans selected Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 86th overall.

Willis was expected to be a first-round pick, so while that assumption was off the mark, this still looks like a good pick for the Titans. Willis (6-foot-1, 219 pounds) had accuracy and processing issues at Liberty, but the coaching and surrounding personnel there were lacking to the point that underdevelopment might be the issue more than a lack of ability. If Willis can sharpen his reads and accuracy, he otherwise has substantial athletic tools to work with, including running ability that might match any quarterback aside from Lamar Jackson. Ryan Tannehill is naturally locked in as Tennessee's starting quarterback in the short term, but Willis now profiles as his successor.