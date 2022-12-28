Willis will start Thursday's game against Dallas with Ryan Tannehill (ankle) ruled out again, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Tannehill won't return until the playoffs, if at all this season, and Willis' performance so far doesn't inspire confidence in the Titans making it beyond Week 18. Their game this Thursday is all but meaningless in terms of the AFC playoff picture, which probably explains why Derrick Henry (hip) and a slew of other key players are either listed as doubtful or out (to be fair, some of them have missed game recent games). With that in mind, the Titans could let Willis take more shots, even against a tough Dallas defense, as their playoff fortunes are almost certain to depend on the result Week 18 at Jacksonville and nothing else.