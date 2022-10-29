Willis is expected to start Sunday against the Texans with Ryan Tannehill (illness/ankle) officially unable to play, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Tannehill started each of the Titans' past 49 games, but with the veteran on the mend due to an ankle sprain and also struggling with an illness, the team will turn to the 2022 third-round pick to make his first career start. It's possible Willis could actually improve a passing attack that currently ranks 25th in the NFL given Houston's defense will have to account for the rookie's explosiveness as a runner, but it's also fair to point out Willis' struggles as a passer in the preseason, which accounts for his only real action at the NFL level. Expect a heavy dose of Derrick Henry to help Willis ease his way into the contest to start, but provided the Titans uncork the athletic weapon, the Liberty product could be in for an intriguing fantasy day.