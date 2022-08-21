Willis completed seven of 17 pass attempts for 80 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions and rushed five times for 42 yards during the Titans' 13-3 preseason win over the Buccaneers on Saturday night.

Willis started the game as expected with Ryan Tannehill getting the night off and was consistently frustrated early, as the Titans turned it over on downs and punted twice apiece in their first four possessions while gaining a total of just 34 yards. However, Willis subsequently helped lead a 13-play, 78-yard march that ended in a Randy Bullock field goal and then threw a six-yard touchdown toss to Chigoziem Okonkwo just before halftime. The rookie third-round pick took another three sacks as well, so it's clear he has plenty of work to do when it comes to pocket awareness and accuracy while working as Tannehill's understudy this coming season. Willis should get another solid allotment of playing time with which to continue working out the kinks next Saturday night against the Cardinals in Tennessee's preseason finale.