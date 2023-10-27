Head coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that both Willis and Will Levis will take snaps at quarterback Sunday against the Falcons with Ryan Tannehill (ankle) ruled out for Week 8, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Vrabel made similar comments about the Titans' quarterback situation earlier in the week when Tannehill's status for Sunday's game looked to be in doubt, and the coach hasn't named a fill-in starter even with Tannehill having now been officially ruled out. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Wednesday that Levis is being prepped for the start and is expected to see the bulk of the playing time behind center, and even if that comes to pass, Willis is still expected to have a role in the game plan. If the two quarterbacks don't alternate series, the Titans could make use of the more mobile Willis by deploying him as a change-of-pace option behind Levis.