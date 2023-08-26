Willis completed 15 of 20 passes for 211 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in Friday's 23-7 preseason win over New England.

Ryan Tannehill played three snaps without throwing a pass attempt, while Will Levis (thigh) was held out entirely despite saying Wednesday that he expected to be ready. Willis surprisingly ran for only 17 yards despite playing the entire night after the first drive, instead providing an entertaining mix of good and bad plays with his right arm. He and Levis have been competing for the No. 2 QB job this summer, and the winner heading into Week 1 won't necessarily retain the spot throughout the season.