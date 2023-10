Willis did not attempt a pass in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Falcons. He rushed the ball twice for four yards.

Willis was expected to earn some reps under center alongside Will Levis with Ryan Tannehill sidelined (ankle), though he found himself on the field for only two snaps. Given the success Levis had in producing explosive plays, it's unlikely Willis sees an expanded role in the Titans' Week 9 matchup against Pittsburgh.