The Titans are expected to start Josh Dobbs rather than Willis in Thursday night's game against the Cowboys, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN report.

With Ryan Tannehill (ankle) already ruled out for the contest, it looks like the Titans are in line to start Dobbs, with the team likely to rest a number of key players with an eye toward being as healthy as possible for a looming AFC South title showdown against the Jaguars in Week 18.