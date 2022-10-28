Willis took reps with the first-team offense at Friday's practice and would be in line to start Sunday against the Texans if Ryan Tannehill (ankle) -- who is listed as questionable for the contest -- is unable to play, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Tannehill has started each of the Titans' last 49 games, but his availability for Week 8 is in jeopardy after he missed a pair of practices this week -- including Friday's session -- while managing a right ankle injury. According to McCormick, head coach Mike Vrabel said that the Titans will likely wait as long as possible to see how Tannehill heals up from the injury before determining the quarterback's availability for Sunday's contest, so Tannehill is seemingly trending toward a game-time decision ahead of the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. If Tannehill is inactive this weekend or dresses an emergency backup, Willis, a rookie third-round pick out of Liberty, would at least make for an intriguing option in DFS contests or in two-quarterback or superflex season-long leagues. Willis has taken just 19 regular-season snaps, but the dual-threat signal-caller turned some heads in the preseason with 28 completions for 318 yards and two touchdowns on 51 attempts while amassing 159 yards and a score on 14 carries.