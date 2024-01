Willis completed four of five passes for 74 yards during the 2023 season with the Titans. He added five rushes for 21 yards.

Willis appeared in only three games during the season, the latest of which came in Week 8. His only pass attempts came in Week 6 in relief of Ryan Tannehill, and he otherwise spent much of his season as the third-string quarterback. With Tannehill's tenure in Tennessee almost certainly over, Willis may enter the 2024 campaign as the backup to Will Levis (foot).