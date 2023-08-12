Willis completed 16 of 25 pass attempts for 189 yards and one interception in Tennessee's preseason game against Chicago on Saturday, adding 22 yards and one touchdown on three carries.

Willis started but then rotated series with second-round pick rookie Will Levis, who finished 9-of-14 for 85 yards and an interception. Both quarterbacks struggled to handle the pass rush, as each was sacked four times. It's not clear what this game means for the competition between Willis and Levis behind starter Ryan Tannehill, but it seems safe to say that Willis had the better production in this game. Levis only had a six-yard carry as a runner, and he incurred four sacks on just 14 attempts, which looks worse than Willis' four sacks versus 25 attempts. The competition figures to be ongoing.