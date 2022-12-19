Willis completed three of four passes for 20 yards and gained eight rushing yards on one carry in Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Chargers.

The rookie was pressed into action in the first quarter when Ryan Tannehill was carted back to the locker room with an ankle injury, but the Titans' starting QB was able to return to the lineup before halftime, putting Willis back on the sideline. He's gotten snaps in seven games so far this season, but Willis is still looking for his first NFL touchdown, either through the air or on the ground.