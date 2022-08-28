Willis completed 15 of 23 passes for 131 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Saturday's 26-23 preseason win over Arizona. He added four rushes for 79 yards.

Willis had his most impressive statistical performance of the preseason, and he delivered a few highlight-reel plays in the process. Early in the second quarter, he escaped from the pocket and ripped off a 50-yard gain on the ground, which set up a touchdown plunge from Julius Chestnut. Three possessions later, he capped off an eight-play, 60-yard drive on an impressive 14-yard touchdown throw to fellow rookie Treylon Burks during which he dropped his arm slot to fit the ball through defenders at the line. Willis has had an inconsistent preseason, but he has shown glimpses of the promise that he showed while a prospect for the NFL Draft.