Willis is expected to start Saturday's game against the Texans as well as the Titans' Week 17 matchup with the Cowboys next Thursday while Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is sidelined through at least Week 18 after undergoing a surgical procedure earlier this week, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Tannehill had a tightrope procedure on his right ankle after he suffered the injury during the Titans' first possession of last week's loss to the Chargers. Though Tannehill missed just one series before checking back in and finishing out the game, he didn't practice in any fashion this week after opting for surgery. Rapoport relays that a three-week recovery timeline typically represents a best-case scenario for these kind of procedures, but Schefter reports that Tannehill is still viewed as a "long shot" for a Week 18 matchup with the Jaguars, a game that could determine the AFC South champion. At least for the next two weeks, the Titans will have to turn to Willis, who previously started for an injured Tannehill in Weeks 8 and 9. Though the Titans beat the Texans and lost to the Chiefs in overtime during that two-game stretch, Willis wasn't asked to do much while Tennessee leaned heavily on running back Derrick Henry. Willis attempted just 26 total passes in those two starts, completing 11 of those throws for 135 yards and an interception while adding 52 yards and 13 carries.