Willis is expected to start Saturday's preseason contest against the Cardinals, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.
This shouldn't come as a surprise as the Titans have been cautious with incumbent starter Ryan Tannehill. The rookie third-round pick has had an up-and-down preseason, showing impressive flashes of talent during both of the preseason games to date while struggling with pocket awareness. Expect Willis to play a substantial amount in the first half as the Titans continue to evaluate their mobile QB.