Willis is slated to start Thursday's preseason game at Baltimore, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.
With starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill in line to sit out the Titans' exhibition opener, Willis and Logan Woodside will split QB duties, earning roughly a half of work apiece, per Jim Wyatt of the team's official site. Willis, a third-round pick in this year's draft, is getting the first shot to lead the offense and will have rookie first-round wide receiver Treylon Burks at his disposal as well.