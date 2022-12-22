Head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Thursday that Willis will start Saturday's game against the Texans with Ryan Tannehill (ankle) ruled out for the contest, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

For the time being, Tennessee has ruled Tannehill out only for the Week 16 contest, but Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reported Wednesday that the Titans' top signal-caller is "very likely" done for the season due to a right ankle injury that is expected to require surgery. Tannehill's absence sets up Willis to make his third start of the season, including his second against the Texans, which came back in the two teams' previous matchup in Week 8. During Willis' prior two-game run as the starter, the Titans leaned heavily on running back Derrick Henry, with the rookie signal-caller attempting just 26 total passes and accounting for only 135 yards the air between a win over Houston and a Week 9 loss to Kansas City. The speedy Willis at least proved to be more of a threat on the ground, rushing 13 times for 52 yards in those games. While his rushing ability gives him some theoretical fantasy upside, Willis' lack of reliable passing volume makes it difficult to justify starting him in one-quarterback lineups.