Willis completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed five times for 38 yards and a score in the Titans' 23-10 preseason loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.

Willis' night started slowly with three incompletions and a pair of three-play, five-yard drives sandwiched around a one-play possession that ended in a Julius Chestnut fumble. However, the rookie hit his stride from that point, completing six of his last eight attempts, the highlight of those throws a 48-yard completion to Racey McMath early in the second quarter on a drive that culminated in a field goal. Willis' rushing score, a seven-yard jaunt on the prior possession, was also a thing of beauty, as he reversed direction and beat multiple defenders to the end zone with speed and a nifty cutback move to get past the goal line. The high-upside third-round pick did take two sacks and naturally needs plenty more seasoning at the pro level, but in his first half of NFL action, he already flashed the strong arm and elite mobility that endeared him to to the organization. Willis' first opportunity to build on a strong initial performance comes in a preseason home matchup against the Buccaneers a week from Saturday night.