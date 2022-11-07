Willis completed just five of 16 pass attempts for 80 yards and rushed eight times for 40 yards in Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to Kansas City.

Willis was thrust into another start with Ryan Tannehill (ankle) still unavailable due to injury. The rookie performed better than his mediocre stat line would suggest, as he was able to protect the ball and provide enough of a threat with his legs to allow Derrick Henry (17/115/2) to eat. Willis' inexperience showed down the stretch when he suffered a couple of drive-killing sacks while trying to extend broken plays. Ryan Tannehill was questionable leading up to this primetime loss, so the the third-round pick may find himself back at No. 2 on the quarterback depth chart for next Sunday's tilt against the Broncos. If the former is unable to go, Willis should be treated as a low-end fantasy option based on his poor results over his two emergency starts.