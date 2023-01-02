Willis will operate as the backup quarterback behind Joshua Dobbs for Saturday's regular season finale against Jacksonville, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

With Ryan Tannehill (ankle) on injured reserve, Willis drew the start in Week 16, but he threw two interceptions and was benched for Week 17. While the Titans lost to Dallas last Thursday, Vrabel said he was encouraged by the way Dobbs played and is confident in the veteran backup's ability. Willis is a rookie third-round pick and figures to have a future in Tennessee, but barring an injury, it appears like he'll be relegated to bench duties for the remainder of the 2022 campaign.