Willis is active and will serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Ryan Tannehill, Joe Rexrode of The Athletic reports.

Willis and rookie second-round pick Will Levis were competing for the top backup spot during preseason action, and it appears the former has won the job for now, as the latter is a healthy scratch for Week 1. Willis struggled in limited action last year but will be the first man up if Tannehill is sidelined again in 2023.