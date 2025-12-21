Harris (knee) is questionable to return in Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Harris sustained a knee injury in the second quarter and will be evaluated by medical staff to determine if he can return. The 24-year-old had one tackle Sunday before exiting. The Titans were already struggling with depth in the secondary, as Harris was the only nickelback listed heading into Week 16. Micah Robinson and Kaiir Elam may have to help if Harris cannot return.