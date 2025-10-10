Harris (calf) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Raiders, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Harris logged consecutive DNPs to begin the Titans' week of practice, dealing with an apparent calf injury after playing 24 special-teams snaps during the Week 5 win over the Cardinals. The rookie sixth-round pick has played just two defensive snaps all season, so his absence will likely have minimal impact on Tennessee's defense in Week 6.