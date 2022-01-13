Johnson (hamstring) finished the season with nine receptions for 160 yards and no touchdowns across seven games with Tennessee.

Johnson was very limited due to two separate stints on injured reserve during his first season in Tennessee. In between, he showed the ability to produce when given an opportunity in the absence of A.J. Brown or Julio Jones as he turned in 100 and 52-yard performances in two separate game to account for nearly his entire production in 2021. Johnson is slated to hit free agency at the conclusion of Tennessee's playoff run, and he'll look for an opportunity to provide depth at wide receiver for a team around the league.