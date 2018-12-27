Titans' Marcus Mariota: Able to throw Thursday
Mariota (stinger) was able to get some throwing in at Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
We'll have to see how the Titans officially list Mariota's participation level, but his presence on the field Thursday and ability to throw in the process, would appear to bode well for the QB's chances of giving it a go Sunday against the Colts. Per John Glennon of The Athletic, Mariota, who appeared to split reps with fellow signal-caller Blaine Gabbert, was able to make both "short and long throws, probably less velocity than normal."
