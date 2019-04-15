Titans' Marcus Mariota: Adds weight to stay healthy

Mariota put on 5-to-10 pounds during the offseason, ESPN.com's Turron Davenport reports. "I'm a little bit heavier," Mariota said Monday. "When it comes down to it, being able to absorb the hits and be healthy for a full year, those things haven't happened yet."

Mariota has missed at least one game in each of his four NFL seasons and is coming off a 2018 campaign marred by injuries to his neck, right elbow, right shoulder, back, oblique, rib and foot. He played 14 games (13 starts) en route to finishing the year with career highs for rushing yards (357) and completion percentage (68.9), but his injuries forced the Titans into an uber-conservative approach at times. The team spent big money this offseason on slot receiver Adam Humphries and guard Rodger Saffold to help new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who was promoted within the organization and plains to retain Matt LaFleur's terminology. The Titans hope extra weight will help Mariota stay healthy, but they've also hedged their bets with the addition of backup quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Despite the long list of injuries from last year, Mariota said he won't have any limitations during the offseason program.